How to Watch 2023 NHL Draft Live For Free Without Cable

The Vegas Golden Knights are likely still in a post-victory haze after defeating the Florida Panthers in the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals. For everyone else in the league, it’s time to focus on the draft! The 2023 NHL Draft takes place Wednesday, June 28 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, and simulcast on ESPN+. See the brightest young hockey players in the world take the next step in their careers with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the 2023 NHL Draft

The entire 2023 NHL Draft can also be streamed live via simulcast on ESPN+.

Save 62% (Just $15/mo) $40 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 62.5% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $15). Offer ends soon.

About the 2023 NHL Draft

ESPN’s presentation of the first round of the draft will feature host John Buccigross with ESPN NHL analysts Kevin Weekes and Brian Boucher, ESPN NHL writer Emily Kaplan, and draft and hockey analytics expert Meghan Chayka from on-site in Nashville, Tennessee. Round 1 will take place from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28. Rounds 2-7 start on Thursday, June 29 at 11 a.m. ET.

The Chicago Blackhawks hold the No. 1 overall pick this year, and center Connor Bedard from Regina is the odds-on favorite to be selected first. After that, it’s anybody’s draft, and though the top of the draft has a ton of talented center prospects, there are plenty of great players available at every position. Who will your favorite team select?

How to Stream 2023 NHL Draft on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NHL Draft using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, ESPN+, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services