 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN+ ESPN

How to Watch 2023 NHL Draft Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

The Vegas Golden Knights are likely still in a post-victory haze after defeating the Florida Panthers in the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals. For everyone else in the league, it’s time to focus on the draft! The 2023 NHL Draft takes place Wednesday, June 28 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, and simulcast on ESPN+. See the brightest young hockey players in the world take the next step in their careers with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the 2023 NHL Draft

The entire 2023 NHL Draft can also be streamed live via simulcast on ESPN+.

About the 2023 NHL Draft

ESPN’s presentation of the first round of the draft will feature host John Buccigross with ESPN NHL analysts Kevin Weekes and Brian Boucher, ESPN NHL writer Emily Kaplan, and draft and hockey analytics expert Meghan Chayka from on-site in Nashville, Tennessee. Round 1 will take place from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28. Rounds 2-7 start on Thursday, June 29 at 11 a.m. ET.

The Chicago Blackhawks hold the No. 1 overall pick this year, and center Connor Bedard from Regina is the odds-on favorite to be selected first. After that, it’s anybody’s draft, and though the top of the draft has a ton of talented center prospects, there are plenty of great players available at every position. Who will your favorite team select?

How to Stream 2023 NHL Draft on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 NHL Draft using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, ESPN+, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialSave 62% (Just $15/mo)Sign UpSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$9.99
ESPN---
ESPN+-------

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN + 24 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch 2023 NHL Draft Lottery

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.