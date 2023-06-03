 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
TBS TNT truTV

How to Watch 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals, Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights Live Without Cable

David Satin

Hockey fans have been waiting all year for this series, and it’s finally here. The 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals will pit the Florida Panthers against the Vegas Golden Knights, starting Saturday, June 3 on TNT, with simulcasts available for most games on TBS and truTV. Both teams have survived a grind of a regular season to get to this point, but only one will walk away with Lord Stanley’s Cup. Find out who that will be with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals

About the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals

The Panthers and Golden Knights will each be vying for their franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup. After defeating the history-making Boston Bruins in a thrilling seven games, the Panthers moved past the Toronto Maple Leafs in five and swept the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final. They will be making their first Final appearance since 1996, after having entered the playoffs as the eighth seed in the East.

The second-newest club in the league, the Golden Knights shut down the Winnipeg Jets in five and the dangerous Edmonton Oilers in six, and then beat Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars in six in the Western Conference Final. They will be making their second Stanley Cup Final appearance, having captured the Western Conference championship in the franchise’s inaugural 2017-18 season.

All games of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals will be simulcast on TBS and truTV except Game 5. Check out a full schedule below.

Date Time (ET) Game Channels
Saturday, June 3 8 p.m. Game 1 TNT, TBS, truTV
Monday, June 5 8 p.m. Game 2 TNT, TBS, truTV
Thursday, June 8 8 p.m. Game 3 TNT, TBS, truTV
Saturday, June 10 8 p.m. Game 4 TNT, TBS, truTV
Tuesday, June 13 8 p.m. Game 5* TNT, truTV
Friday, June 16 8 p.m. Game 6* TNT, TBS, truTV
Monday, June 19 8 p.m. Game 7* TNT, TBS, truTV

How to Stream 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGET $10 OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
TBS--
TNT--
truTV--^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: TBS, TNT, and truTV + 21 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: TBS, TNT, and truTV + 31 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TBS, TNT, and truTV + 30 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: TBS, TNT, and truTV + 29 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Promo for 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.