How to Watch 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals, Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights Live Without Cable

Hockey fans have been waiting all year for this series, and it’s finally here. The 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals will pit the Florida Panthers against the Vegas Golden Knights, starting Saturday, June 3 on TNT, with simulcasts available for most games on TBS and truTV. Both teams have survived a grind of a regular season to get to this point, but only one will walk away with Lord Stanley’s Cup. Find out who that will be with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals

About the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals

The Panthers and Golden Knights will each be vying for their franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup. After defeating the history-making Boston Bruins in a thrilling seven games, the Panthers moved past the Toronto Maple Leafs in five and swept the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final. They will be making their first Final appearance since 1996, after having entered the playoffs as the eighth seed in the East.

The second-newest club in the league, the Golden Knights shut down the Winnipeg Jets in five and the dangerous Edmonton Oilers in six, and then beat Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars in six in the Western Conference Final. They will be making their second Stanley Cup Final appearance, having captured the Western Conference championship in the franchise’s inaugural 2017-18 season.

All games of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals will be simulcast on TBS and truTV except Game 5. Check out a full schedule below.

Date Time (ET) Game Channels Saturday, June 3 8 p.m. Game 1 TNT, TBS, truTV Monday, June 5 8 p.m. Game 2 TNT, TBS, truTV Thursday, June 8 8 p.m. Game 3 TNT, TBS, truTV Saturday, June 10 8 p.m. Game 4 TNT, TBS, truTV Tuesday, June 13 8 p.m. Game 5* TNT, truTV Friday, June 16 8 p.m. Game 6* TNT, TBS, truTV Monday, June 19 8 p.m. Game 7* TNT, TBS, truTV

How to Stream 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Finals using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

