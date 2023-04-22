How to Watch 2023 Notre Dame Spring Football Game Live Without Cable

Spring football is awesome. For fans of college teams that play spring football games, it’s the best chance to get a sneak preview of what your squad will look like in the upcoming 2024 season. The Fighting Irish of Notre Dame will hold their 2023 spring football game on Saturday, April 22 exclusively on Peacock. If you want to see the team back in action for the only time until August, you’ll need a Subscription to Peacock.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 22 at 2 p.m. ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.

This is the ultimate opportunity for fans to see what the Notre Dame football team will be like next season. Quarterback Sam Hartman, who transferred from Wake Forest following last season where he became the ACC’s all-time leader in touchdown passes, and junior quarterback Tyler Buchner are both expected to take part in Saturday’s Blue-Gold Game.

Play-by-play commentator Tony Simeone will call the action from Notre Dame Stadium joined by analyst and Notre Dame alumnus Kyle Rudolph, a two-time Pro Bowl tight end and NBC Sports USFL analyst. Caroline Pineda and Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton, who was a 2022 NFL first-round pick following a standout three-year career with the Fighting Irish, will report from the sideline. Second-year Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman will be mic’d up throughout Saturday’s game and will be interviewed during coverage.

Sadly, no. Peacock used to offer a free trial to all new users, but has discontinued that practice. If you want to watch the 2023 Notre Dame spring football game, you’ll have to pay the $4.99 monthly subscription fee.

Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.