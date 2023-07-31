 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 Para Swimming World Championships Live Without Cable

David Satin

The 2023 Para Swimming World Championships are about to begin! The event will be held starting Monday, July 31 at 12:30 p.m. ET, and will be available to stream on Peacock in the United States. The championships will bring together highly skilled swimmers with physical or intellectual impairments from across the globe, with spots in the 2024 Paralympic Games on the line! You can see the 2023 Para Swimming Championships with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch 2023 Para Swimming World Championships

About 2023 Para Swimming World Championships

The meet will offer Team USA as well as other nations the chance to earn spots to compete at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris from August 28-September 8 of next year. Over 600 para swimmers from approximately 70 countries are expected to compete in this year’s event.

An elite crew of U.S. Paralympic medalists are expected to compete in Manchester, including 16-time Paralympic gold medalist Jessica Long, four-time Paralympic gold medalist McKenzie Coan, Tokyo Paralympic 100m freestyle S3 silver medalist and ten-time world champion Leanne Smith, Tokyo Paralympic 400m freestyle S8 bronze medalist Matthew Torres, five-time Paralympic medalist Elizabeth Marks, and Tokyo Paralympic 50m freestyle S9 bronze medalist Jamal Hill. U.S. Para Swimming National Champion Olivia Chambers is also set to make her world championship debut.

Check out the schedule for the 2023 Para Swimming World Championships below.

Day Time on Peacock (ET)
Mon., July 31 12:30-4:30 p.m.
Tues., August 1 12:30-4:30 p.m.
Wed., August 2 12:30-4:30 p.m.
Thurs., August 3 12:30-4:30 p.m.
Fri., August 4 12:30-4:30 p.m.
Sat., August 5 12:30-4:30 p.m.
Sun., August 6 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Can You Stream 2023 Para Swimming World Championships For Free?

Not presently. The 2023 Para Swimming World Championships will be exclusively available to stream on Peacock, which does not offer a free trial to new or existing users at this time.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream 2023 Para Swimming World Championships on Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

Listen to Paralympic Swimming Champion Bethany Firth Discuss a New Generation of Swimmers

