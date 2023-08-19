How to Watch 2023 Pro Motocross Budds Creek National Live Without Cable

Rev up, Pro Motocross fans! The 2023 Budds Creek National event starts Saturday, Aug. 19 at 1 p.m. ET, exclusively on Peacock. It’s the 10th out of 11 races on the summer Pro Motocross calendar, which means there aren’t many opportunities left to see your favorite racers in action this year! You can watch every round of the 2023 Budds Creek National racing event with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch 2023 Pro Motocross Budds Creek National

When: Saturday, Aug. 19 at 1 p.m. ET

About 2023 Pro Motocross Budds Creek National

The biggest story of the pro motocross season so far has been Jett Lawrence, the 20-year-old racer from Australia who won the 450 Class title two races before the season even finished at the Unadilla MX event on Aug. 12. Lawrence is seeking a perfect season, and has a chance to continue chasing that goal at Budds Creek in Mechanicsville, MD this weekend.

Budds Creek first appeared on the Pro Motocross championship tour in 1989, and ever since fans have gotten to experience all the sights, sounds and thrills of the sport at the track. It features big elevation changes and sharp turns that make it one of the most physically challenging courses on the circuit, and racers like Adam Cianciarulo, Chase Sexton and the Lawrence brothers will have their hands full as they try to best the competition.

