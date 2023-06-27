How to Watch 2023 U.S. National Swimming Championships Featuring Katie Ledecky Live Without Cable

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are coming up fast, but Team USA still has to fill out its swimmers! The 2023 U.S. National Swimming Championships are the next step in that process. The championships begin Tuesday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and CNBC, and will feature some of the top swimmers in the country, including Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel. Check out a full schedule below, and watch the entire competition with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch 2023 U.S. National Swimming Championships

When: Starts Tuesday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Starts Tuesday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET TV: NBC, CNBC, Peacock

NBC, CNBC, Peacock Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.

About 2023 U.S. National Swimming Champions

Peacock will stream five consecutive nights of competition live as 10-time Olympic medalist and world record holder Katie Ledecky and seven-time Olympic gold medalist and world record holder Caeleb Dressel lead the nation’s top swimmers in the National Swimming Championships at Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis.

The winners in each individual Olympic event, plus the top four finishers in the 100 free and 200 free, will automatically qualify for the U.S. team that will compete at this summer’s 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, from July 14-30.

Other notable athletes expected to compete include four-time Olympic medalist Abbey Weitzeil, two-time Tokyo Olympic champion Bobby Finke, three-time Tokyo Olympic medalist Regan Smith, Tokyo Olympic 4x100m medley champion Michael Andrew, and 2022 world 200m backstroke bronze medalist Shaine Casas.

Check out a schedule of the 2023 U.S. National Swimming Championships

Date Time Platform Tues., June 27 7-8:30 p.m. Peacock (LIVE) Wed., June 28 7-8:45 p.m. Peacock (LIVE) Thurs., June 29 7-8:45 p.m. Peacock (LIVE) Fri., June 30 7-8:30 p.m. Peacock (LIVE) Sat., July 1 1-2 p.m.* NBC 7-8:30 p.m. Peacock (LIVE) Sun., July 2 Noon-2 p.m.* NBC 2-3 p.m.* CNBC

{*} indicates encore presentation

Can You Stream 2023 U.S. National Swimming Championships For Free?

Not at this time. All live coverage of the 2023 U.S. National Swimming Championships will be available exclusively on Peacock, which does not offer new or returning customers a free trial currently.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream 2023 U.S. National Swimming Championships on Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.