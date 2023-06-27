How to Watch 2023 U.S. National Swimming Championships Featuring Katie Ledecky Live Without Cable
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are coming up fast, but Team USA still has to fill out its swimmers! The 2023 U.S. National Swimming Championships are the next step in that process. The championships begin Tuesday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and CNBC, and will feature some of the top swimmers in the country, including Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel. Check out a full schedule below, and watch the entire competition with a Subscription to Peacock.
How to Watch 2023 U.S. National Swimming Championships
- When: Starts Tuesday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV: NBC, CNBC, Peacock
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.
About 2023 U.S. National Swimming Champions
Peacock will stream five consecutive nights of competition live as 10-time Olympic medalist and world record holder Katie Ledecky and seven-time Olympic gold medalist and world record holder Caeleb Dressel lead the nation’s top swimmers in the National Swimming Championships at Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis.
The winners in each individual Olympic event, plus the top four finishers in the 100 free and 200 free, will automatically qualify for the U.S. team that will compete at this summer’s 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, from July 14-30.
Other notable athletes expected to compete include four-time Olympic medalist Abbey Weitzeil, two-time Tokyo Olympic champion Bobby Finke, three-time Tokyo Olympic medalist Regan Smith, Tokyo Olympic 4x100m medley champion Michael Andrew, and 2022 world 200m backstroke bronze medalist Shaine Casas.
Check out a schedule of the 2023 U.S. National Swimming Championships
|Date
|Time
|Platform
|Tues., June 27
|7-8:30 p.m.
|Peacock (LIVE)
|Wed., June 28
|7-8:45 p.m.
|Peacock (LIVE)
|Thurs., June 29
|7-8:45 p.m.
|Peacock (LIVE)
|Fri., June 30
|7-8:30 p.m.
|Peacock (LIVE)
|Sat., July 1
|1-2 p.m.*
|NBC
|7-8:30 p.m.
|Peacock (LIVE)
|Sun., July 2
|Noon-2 p.m.*
|NBC
|2-3 p.m.*
|CNBC
{*} indicates encore presentation
Can You Stream 2023 U.S. National Swimming Championships For Free?
Not at this time. All live coverage of the 2023 U.S. National Swimming Championships will be available exclusively on Peacock, which does not offer new or returning customers a free trial currently.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream 2023 U.S. National Swimming Championships on Peacock?
Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
-
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.