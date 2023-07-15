How to Watch 2023 WNBA All-Star Game Live For Free Without Cable

The 2023 WNBA All-Star game is here at last! The game will be presented live on ABC on Saturday, July 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET from Michelob Ultra Arena, home of the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces’ A’ja Wilson serves as one team captain for this year’s game, while Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty slots in as the second captain. You can watch the entire game from start to finish with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 WNBA All-Star Game

When: Saturday, July 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET TV: ABC

ABC Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About 2023 WNBA All-Star Game

Wilson and Stewart are serving as the team captains for the 2023 WNBA All-Star game for the second consecutive year, having secured the honor by being the top All-Star vote-getters once again. Stewart’s first pick in the draft was Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, who returns to the court after her detention in Russia prevented her from playing in last year’s All-Star game.

The telecast will feature player access elements that most WNBA games sure don’t have, including in-game interviews and players wearing microphones for the entire contest. A game official will carry a wearable camera during the first half of the game, and that device will be handed off to the family/friends of a player during the second half. Megan Thee Stallion’s song “HER” will also be a featured part of the WNBA All-Star game broadcast.

How to Stream 2023 WNBA All-Star Game on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 WNBA All-Star game using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

