How to Watch 2023 WNBA Skills Challenge, Three-Point Contest Live Without Cable

David Satin

The WNBA All-Star game is approaching fast! The All-Star festivities begin on Friday, July 14 at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN with the Skills Challenge and Three-Point contest. You’ll be able to see stars like Chelsea Gray of the Las Vegas Aces, Cheyenne Parker of the Atlanta Dream and many others showcasing their best passing, dribbling and shooting abilities with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 WNBA Skills Challenge and Three-Point Contest

About 2023 WNBA Skills Challenge and Three-Point Contest

This year’s skills challenge features a new format, in which two All-Stars from the same team will be paired together for a relay. Teams will race against the clock, having to complete a chest pass, dribble down the court around four pylons, sink a floating shot from the lane, hit a three-pointer from the left corner, then run to the opposite basket for a layup. The second teammate will grab the rebound and run the course again.

Pairings for this competition include Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally of the Dallas Wings, Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot of the New York Liberty, Cheyenne Parker and Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream, and Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray of the Las Vegas Aces. Then it’s off to the Three-Point competition, which will give each All-Star participant the chance to show how deadly they are from deep!

How to Stream 2023 WNBA Skills Challenge and Three-Point Contest on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 WNBA Skills Challenge and Three-Point Contest using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Watch 2023 WNBA All-Star Captains Select Their Starting 5

