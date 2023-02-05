How to Watch 2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships Live Online Without Cable

Alpine skiing is one of the most fun winter sports to watch on TV because the difficulty of the event is plain to see. Audiences get to watch skiers attempt strenuous race courses at breakneck speeds, all from the comfort of their couches. The 2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships begin Monday, Feb. 6 on NBC and Peacock , giving fans yet another opportunity to marvel at athletes like Mikaela Shiffrin, who holds the United States record for career alpine skiing FIS World Cup victories. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock .

About 2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships

Every race of the world Alpine skiing championships airs live on Peacock from Feb. 6-19.

France hosts the biennial world championship in Meribel and Courchevel — six women’s races, six men’s races and one mixed-gender team event.

Mikaela Shiffrin is the headliner, in the midst of her most successful season in four years with a tour-leading 11 World Cup wins in 23 starts. Shiffrin is up to 85 career World Cup victories, one shy of Ingemar Stenmark‘s world record accumulated over the 1970s and ’80s. Sadly for Shiffrin, world championship victories do not count against the world record.

Other notable American skiers expected to compete at this championship event include 2022 Beijing Super-G silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle, two-time Olympian Travis Ganong, 2022 Beijing Olympian Paula Moltzan, and 2018 PyeongChang Olympian Breezy Johnson. The U.S. is coming off a four-medal performance that saw them place fifth overall at the 2021 edition of this competition in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

Check out a full broadcast schedule for all events from the 2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships.

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Mon., Feb. 6 5 a.m. Women’s Combined Super-G Run Peacock 8:30 a.m. Women’s Combined Slalom Run Peacock Tues., Feb. 7 5 a.m. Men’s Combined Super-G Run Peacock 8:30 a.m. Men’s Combined Slalom Run Peacock Wed., Feb. 8 5:30 a.m. Women’s Super-G Peacock Thu., Feb. 9 5:30 a.m. Men’s Super-G Peacock Sat., Feb. 11 5 a.m. Women’s Downhill Peacock 2:30 p.m.* Highlights NBC, Peacock Sun., Feb. 12 5 a.m Men’s Downhill Peacock 3 p.m.* Highlights NBC, Peacock Tue., Feb. 14 6:15 a.m. Team Parallel Peacock 11 a.m. Men’s/Women’s Parallel Qualifying Peacock Wed., Feb. 15 6 a.m. Men’s/Women’s Parallel Peacock Thu., Feb. 16 4 a.m. Women’s Giant Slalom Run 1 Peacock 7:30 a.m. Women’s Giant Slalom Run 2 Peacock Fri., Feb. 17 4 a.m. Men’s Giant Slalom Run 1 Peacock 7:30 a.m. Men’s Giant Slalom Run 2 Peacock Sat., Feb. 18 4 a.m. Women’s Slalom Run 1 Peacock 7:30 a.m. Women’s Slalom Run 2 Peacock 2:30 p.m.* Highlights NBC, Peacock Sun., Feb. 19 4 a.m. Men’s Slalom Run 1 Peacock 7:30 a.m. Men’s Slalom Run 2 Peacock 3 p.m.* Highlights NBC, Peacock

Asterisk denotes a delayed broadcast

Can you watch 2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch 2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.

What devices can you use to stream 2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships?

You can watch Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

