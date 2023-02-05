How to Watch 2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships Live Online Without Cable
Alpine skiing is one of the most fun winter sports to watch on TV because the difficulty of the event is plain to see. Audiences get to watch skiers attempt strenuous race courses at breakneck speeds, all from the comfort of their couches. The 2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships begin Monday, Feb. 6 on NBC and Peacock, giving fans yet another opportunity to marvel at athletes like Mikaela Shiffrin, who holds the United States record for career alpine skiing FIS World Cup victories. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock.
About 2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships
Every race of the world Alpine skiing championships airs live on Peacock from Feb. 6-19.
France hosts the biennial world championship in Meribel and Courchevel — six women’s races, six men’s races and one mixed-gender team event.
Mikaela Shiffrin is the headliner, in the midst of her most successful season in four years with a tour-leading 11 World Cup wins in 23 starts. Shiffrin is up to 85 career World Cup victories, one shy of Ingemar Stenmark‘s world record accumulated over the 1970s and ’80s. Sadly for Shiffrin, world championship victories do not count against the world record.
Other notable American skiers expected to compete at this championship event include 2022 Beijing Super-G silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle, two-time Olympian Travis Ganong, 2022 Beijing Olympian Paula Moltzan, and 2018 PyeongChang Olympian Breezy Johnson. The U.S. is coming off a four-medal performance that saw them place fifth overall at the 2021 edition of this competition in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.
Check out a full broadcast schedule for all events from the 2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platform
|Mon., Feb. 6
|5 a.m.
|Women’s Combined Super-G Run
|Peacock
|8:30 a.m.
|Women’s Combined Slalom Run
|Peacock
|Tues., Feb. 7
|5 a.m.
|Men’s Combined Super-G Run
|Peacock
|8:30 a.m.
|Men’s Combined Slalom Run
|Peacock
|Wed., Feb. 8
|5:30 a.m.
|Women’s Super-G
|Peacock
|Thu., Feb. 9
|5:30 a.m.
|Men’s Super-G
|Peacock
|Sat., Feb. 11
|5 a.m.
|Women’s Downhill
|Peacock
|2:30 p.m.*
|Highlights
|NBC, Peacock
|Sun., Feb. 12
|5 a.m
|Men’s Downhill
|Peacock
|3 p.m.*
|Highlights
|NBC, Peacock
|Tue., Feb. 14
|6:15 a.m.
|Team Parallel
|Peacock
|11 a.m.
|Men’s/Women’s Parallel Qualifying
|Peacock
|Wed., Feb. 15
|6 a.m.
|Men’s/Women’s Parallel
|Peacock
|Thu., Feb. 16
|4 a.m.
|Women’s Giant Slalom Run 1
|Peacock
|7:30 a.m.
|Women’s Giant Slalom Run 2
|Peacock
|Fri., Feb. 17
|4 a.m.
|Men’s Giant Slalom Run 1
|Peacock
|7:30 a.m.
|Men’s Giant Slalom Run 2
|Peacock
|Sat., Feb. 18
|4 a.m.
|Women’s Slalom Run 1
|Peacock
|7:30 a.m.
|Women’s Slalom Run 2
|Peacock
|2:30 p.m.*
|Highlights
|NBC, Peacock
|Sun., Feb. 19
|4 a.m.
|Men’s Slalom Run 1
|Peacock
|7:30 a.m.
|Men’s Slalom Run 2
|Peacock
|3 p.m.*
|Highlights
|NBC, Peacock
Asterisk denotes a delayed broadcast
Can you watch 2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships for free?
Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch 2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.
What devices can you use to stream 2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships?
You can watch Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
2023 World Alpine Skiing Championships Trailer
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.