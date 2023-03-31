How to Watch 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Live Online Without Cable

The latest class to enter the WWE Hall of Fame will be honored in a special ceremony prior to WrestleMania 39 on Friday, March 31 at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock . Among the Class of 2023 are legendary luchador Rey Mysterio Jr., Japanese wrestling trailblazer the Great Muta, comedian Andy Kaufman, and the illustrious and multi-talented Stacy Keibler. Fans of pro wrestling love hearing the fabled stories and seeing the raw emotion on display from the Hall of Fame inductors and inductees alike — and this year’s festivities will be no different. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock .

About 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The 2023 Hall of Fame class features a wide variety of legendary talents across the world of pro wrestling. The headliner is no doubt Rey Mysterio Jr., who started his career in 1989 and is still going strong. In fact, Mysterio has a WrestleMania 39 match against his son, Dominik. He will be inducted by Rey’s fellow Mexican wrestling legend and former WCW co-worker Konnan.

The other millennial icon being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame is Stacy Keibler. Keibler also started her wrestling career in WCW as Miss Hancock, then jumped ship to WWE under her real name. Keibler was a mainstay across WWE programming from 2001 to 2006 and captured the hearts of all sorts of wrestling fans throughout her career. The individual inducting Keibler has not yet been announced.

Shockingly, the WWE announced they were inducting the legendary Great Muta to the WWE Hall of Fame, despite never competing for the promotion in any way. Muta wrestled his nearly-four decades in Japan, across All Japan Pro Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Pro Wrestling NOAH, with brief appearances in WCW. Muta recently wrestled current WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura in one of his final matches before retiring. Muta will be inducted by longtime WCW rival “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

As of now, the final inductee will be comedian Andy Kaufman, who started a classic feud with Jerry “The King” Lawler, which culminated in a tense exchange on “Late Night With David Letterman.” Kaufman will be posthumously inducted by Lawler should the latter’s health allow him to do so.

