How to Watch Abbey Road Documentary ‘If These Walls Could Sing’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Disney+ announced its entry into the world of music documentaries in a big way last year with “ The Beatles: Get Back .” The service is expanding its music documentary offerings on Friday, Dec. 16 when it releases “ If These Walls Could Sing ,” a new film about one of the most renowned recording houses in the world, Abbey Road Studios. You can watch with a subscription to Disney+ .

About Abbey Road Documentary 'If These Walls Could Sing'

“If These Walls Could Sing,” a Disney Original Documentary, gives exclusive access to the most famous and longest-running studio in the world, Abbey Road Studios. In this incredible film of memory and discovery, director Mary McCartney guides us through nine decades to tell the stories of some of the studio’s most iconic recordings - and the people who made them happen.

McCartney, the daughter of former Beatle Paul McCartney and his ex-wife Linda, has an extremely personal connection to the contents of the film. The Beatles were some of Abbey Road’s most notable clients, so she will be returning to the scene of some of her father’s most influential work.

The film does not only center on The Beatles, however. Artists like Elton John, Pink Floyd and more used the studio to record, and many of these artists have contributed their thoughts and feelings about the recording house for the film.

