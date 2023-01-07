How to Watch 2023 All-American Bowl Live Online Without Cable

One of the premiere all-star contests in high school football kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 12 noon ET when the All-American Bowl comes to NBC and Peacock . The game features some of the best high school football players from across the U.S. sorted into East and West squads to battle it out. The game serves as an exhibition for top football talent, and many players use the game as a final chance to show colleges what they can do. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock .

About 2023 All-American Bowl

This year’s All-American Bowl rosters will feature a total of 114 players from all corners of the United States. Many have already committed to the school of their choice, but for some, the game will serve as their final opportunity to grab the attention of their desired college or university.

The All-American Bowl is a valuable tool for college coaches and scouts, as well. It gives them a chance to see their top prospects compete against the best competition in the country, and maybe snag another verbal commitment or two.

The All-American Bowl has a storied past, and some of the most successful players in the NFL today played in the game. Past participants include Commanders defensive end Chase Young, Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett, and former Colts superstar quarterback Andrew Luck. Which prospects will put their stamp on the game this year? You’ll just have to watch and find out!

Can you watch 2023 All-American Bowl for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch 2023 All-American Bowl as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.

What devices can you use to stream 2023 All-American Bowl?

You can watch Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

