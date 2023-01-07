How to Watch 2023 All-American Bowl Live Online Without Cable
One of the premiere all-star contests in high school football kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 12 noon ET when the All-American Bowl comes to NBC and Peacock. The game features some of the best high school football players from across the U.S. sorted into East and West squads to battle it out. The game serves as an exhibition for top football talent, and many players use the game as a final chance to show colleges what they can do. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock.
About 2023 All-American Bowl
This year’s All-American Bowl rosters will feature a total of 114 players from all corners of the United States. Many have already committed to the school of their choice, but for some, the game will serve as their final opportunity to grab the attention of their desired college or university.
The All-American Bowl is a valuable tool for college coaches and scouts, as well. It gives them a chance to see their top prospects compete against the best competition in the country, and maybe snag another verbal commitment or two.
The All-American Bowl has a storied past, and some of the most successful players in the NFL today played in the game. Past participants include Commanders defensive end Chase Young, Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett, and former Colts superstar quarterback Andrew Luck. Which prospects will put their stamp on the game this year? You’ll just have to watch and find out!
Can you watch 2023 All-American Bowl for free?
Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch 2023 All-American Bowl as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.
What devices can you use to stream 2023 All-American Bowl?
You can watch Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
The game will also be available to stream on Peacock Premium.
2023 All-American Bowl Trailer
-
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Starting Nov. 30, Premium Plus subscribers will be able to stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.