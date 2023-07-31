How to Watch ‘American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Mobile, and More

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes is the subject of the latest WWE documentary that will highlight Rhodes’ long strange journey back to WWE after leaving in 2016. This new Peacock Original is available to stream on Monday, July 31 and highlights Rhodes’ celebrated return at WrestleMania 38, his dream of winning the WWE championship, and how his life has changed in the past few months. You can see all of the never-before-seen footage in “American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes” with a Subscription to Peacock.

About ‘American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes’

As “The Son of the Son of a Plumber,” Cody Rhodes has had quite a bit to live up to. His father was the incomparable Dusty Rhodes, a multi-time champion across NWA and WWE whose legacy is larger than his personality. His brother, Dustin Rhodes, also known as Goldust, is an iconic wrestler who has performed in five decades and has reinvented himself multiple times throughout his career. After trying to find himself during his first WWE run, Rhodes left the company in 2016 and made a name for himself outside of the company, becoming the Ring of Honor heavyweight champion and helping to found All Elite Wrestling.

But Rhodes couldn’t quite shake the feeling that the job in WWE wasn’t done. He had to return and claim the one title that had eluded his family — the WWE Championship. Rhodes departed AEW in 2022 and returned to raucous applause at WrestleMania 38 when he defeated Seth Rollins. One torn pec, a Royal Rumble victory, and a subsequent loss at WrestleMania 38 later, it’s clear Rhodes’ journey is far from over.

