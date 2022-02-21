How to Watch ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

The day has finally come for NBC to premeire their newest “America’s Got Talent” spin off series, “America's Got Talent: Extreme.” Watch the craziest stunts on Monday, February 21 at 8 PM ET. Stream live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Premiere

When: Monday, February 21 at 8 PM ET

TV: NBC

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

About ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’

The new show will feature contestants going head-to-head each week in the most wild stunts to compete for the ultimate title. Similar to “AGT” awarding a $1 million prize to its winners, “AGT: Extreme champions” will receive a $500,000 prize for accomplishing the most daring act.

“AGT: Extreme” will have star judges Simon, former WWE star Nikki Bella, and motorsports racer/stuntman Travis Pastrana. Terry Crews is also joining as host.

Also, “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” will be made available on Peacock the day after the latest episode airs on NBC, which would be every Tuesday. You need to be a Peacock Premium subscriber in order to watch.

How to Stream ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

