How to Watch ‘Andor’ Season 1 Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

"Andor" has been one of the biggest surprises of the television season since it first debuted in September. The show's season 1 finale is coming to Disney+ on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The series follows Rebel agent Cassian Andor on his journey out of complacency and towards becoming a freedom fighter.

How to Watch ‘Andor’ Season Finale

About ‘Andor’

Season 1 of “Andor” has seen a slow, but the incredibly meaningful transformation in its main character. At the beginning of the series, Cassian Andor is a drifter, a man with a purpose but no cause. Throughout the course of the series, the brutality and ignorance of the Empire has left an indelible mark on him, as has his first taste of the wider Rebellion occurring galaxy-wide. Now that he has escaped Imperial captivity, what will he do to evade re-capture and aid the freedom fighters struggling to throw off the yolk?

Meanwhile, Luthen Rael and Mon Mothma have played a dangerous game. Using their public faces to ward off deeper inquisitions, they both plot to aid the Rebellion with money and information. But the Imperial Security Bureau is drawing closer and closer, and hard sacrifices have already been made to keep the secrets of the Rebellion hidden. Will the Empire be able to draw them out, or will they succeed in continuing to fund revolution?

Can You Stream ‘Andor’ Season Finale For Free?

Not at this time. “Andor” is a Disney+ exclusive, and Disney+ does not offer a free trial of its service to new or existing customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Andor’ on Disney+?

Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.