How to Watch ‘Angelyne’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Peacock teased the idea of “Angelyne” over two years ago, and the eight-episode miniseries is finally coming to the streaming service Thursday, May 19. Emmy Rossum stars as the D-list L.A. icon as she infiltrates pop culture and rises to fame simply by being herself. The series tells the story of the billboard queen as she makes the journey from nobody to billboard to pop star to running for office. Watch “Angelyne” with a Subscription to Peacock.

When: Thursday, May 19

About ‘Angelyne’

“Since I was a girl, I’ve known that fame is my destiny,” proclaims Angelyne in the trailer, oozing confidence and poise that erases any doubt in her statement. Anyone who lived in Los Angeles in the 1980s will know that Angelyne’s self-importance was scarily prophetic. Billboards of her smiling in a neon pink corvette started going up all across the city. In an era before social media, the Kardashians, or Paris Hilton, Angelyne pioneered the notion of being famous just for being famous. At first glance, “Angelyne” looks like a story celebrating a vapid, vainglorious woman who made it on looks alone. However, there’s a lot more going on beneath the heavy makeup and bleach-blonde bob.

“I’ve spent the better part of four years thinking, living, and breathing this project,” said lead actress, Emmy Rossum. Rossum transformed herself for the role, diving headfirst into assuming the mantle of a woman bold enough to entrench herself in a world of fame, identity, survival, lingerie, and obsession.

“I love Angelyne,” said Rossum. “She’s as if Marilyn Monroe got into an Easy-Bake oven with an ’80s punk Barbie Doll and a dose of New Age spirituality. She’s a trailblazer, a hustler, a visionary, the original influencer, a living, breathing piece of art.” It was upon recognizing these qualities that writer-producer Sam Esmail suddenly understood what Rossum saw in the ‘80s icon.

“I didn’t know who Angelyne was, and I lived in L.A. for 20-odd years,” says Esmail. “When I googled her, I was a little taken aback as to why Emmy would want to play her, but the more I learned about her, the more it clicked. Reinvention, or a rebirth from trauma, that’s something we all tend to do in different ways.”

Besides Rossum, “Angelyne” also stars Alex Karpovsky, Lukas Gage, Martin Freeman, Hamish Linklater, David Krumholtz and Michael Angarano. The series is created by Nancy Oliver, and executive produced by Rossum, Sam Esmail, Lucy Tcherniak, Chad Hamilton, and Angelyne herself. Watch it on Thursday, May 19 with a Subscription to Peacock.

