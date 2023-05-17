How to Watch ‘Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Get ready to head back to the Quantum Realm, Marvel fans! “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is coming to Disney+ on Wednesday, May 17. The film follows Scott Lang as he attempts to sort out his life in the aftermath of the Thanos snap. Lang and Hope Van Dyne have continued their adventures as Ant Man and the Wasp, but new threats emerge that could place their lives, and the fate of the entire multiverse, in the balance. You can watch with a subscription to Disney+ .

About 'Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania'

in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Super Heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue fighting evil as their superhero alter-egos. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.

But there is still so much the group doesn’t know about the Quantum Realm, and when they meet a charismatic leader named Kang, he seems too good to be true at first. As Lang and his friends and family learn more about Kang, it soon becomes clear that he is far from the benevolent force he claims to be.

Can you watch 'Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania' for free?

Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania’ as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

What devices can you use to stream 'Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania'?

You can watch Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer