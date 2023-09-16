How to Watch Arizona State vs Fresno State 2023 College Football Game Live for Free Without Cable

The Arizona State Sun Devils host the Fresno State Bulldogs in Tempe, Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10:30 p.m. ET. If you don’t plan on attending (and who would blame you with the kickoff starting at nearly 100º), the game is airing exclusively on FS1, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service. Here’s everything you need to know about the college football game:

When : Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where : Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, Ariz. 85287

: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, Ariz. 85287 TV Channel : FS1

: FS1 Where to Stream: Watch with a (50% off subscription to Sling TV.

Watch FSU vs. ASU Get 50% Off sling.com/college-football Sling is just $20 for your first month and is the cheapest option to watch live college football games

While the FSU Cowboys face the ASU Sun Devils on FS1, (which is available with 50% subscription to Sling TV), you can also stream FS1 on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and Fubo. More information about each platform is below.

Fresno State’s dominance in the college football arena continues as they aim to extend their impressive 11-game winning streak, the second-longest in the FBS. With a remarkable debut performance by quarterback Mike Keene, who threw for 366 yards against Purdue, the Bulldogs’ passing game has been a force to be reckoned with. Keene, a native of suburban Phoenix, adds a personal touch to the upcoming clash against Arizona State.

On the other side of the field, Arizona State brings a solid defense to the table, particularly in their pass coverage. Their ability to limit opponents to an average of just 165 passing yards per game ranks them second in the Pac-12. With a roster boasting 78 newcomers, the Sun Devils look to regroup after a recent loss to Oklahoma State and showcase their potential under the guidance of first-year coach Kenny Dillingham. Led by running back Cam Skattebo, who has already amassed two touchdowns and 133 rushing yards this season, Arizona State aims to overcome Fresno State’s formidable offense.

Because Arizona and Fresno are playing on FS1, there are plenty of live TV streaming platforms that will have the game. Here are all the options for you to consider:

You can watch the Fresno vs. ASU game on FS1 with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

You can watch the Fresno State vs Arizona State game on FS1 with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

You can watch the Fresno State vs. ASU game on FS1 with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Yep! You can watch the Fresno vs. Arizona State game on FS1 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV plus the Disney Bundle Free

You can watch the Arizona State vs Fresno State game on FS1 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.