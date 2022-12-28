How to Watch ‘Avatar’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
With the long-awaited sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” having already eclipsed $1 billion at the global box office, the excitement surrounding James Cameron’s gorgeous sci-fi franchise is only increasing. Although The Streamable doesn’t anticipate the Pandora-set sequel to stream on Disney+ until at least March 2023, fortunately, the original film is available to watch on demand right now.
About 'Avatar'
Despite the fact that the original 2009 “Avatar” broke box office records and became the highest-grossing film in movie history, there were many who were unsure as to whether or not the sequel would succeed in today’s much-different media landscape. However, based on the first two weeks in theaters, there is no doubt that the story of the Na’vi is just as compelling now as it was more than a dozen years ago.
The original film takes place in the 22nd century, and a paraplegic Marine named Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) is dispatched to the moon Pandora on a unique mission to gather information on the Na’vi people. However, he becomes torn between following orders and protecting an alien civilization, especially after falling in love with Neytiri (played by Zoe Saldana).
The film also stars Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Rodriguez, Giovanni Ribisi, CCH Pounder, and more. Whether you need to catch up on the “Avatar” world before heading to the cinema to see “Way of the Water,” or you just want to relive all of the splendor of the first film, you can do that now on Disney+.
Can you watch 'Avatar' for free?
Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Avatar’ as part of your subscription at no extra charge.
What devices can you use to stream 'Avatar'?
You can watch Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'Avatar' Trailer
-
Disney+
Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
Disney+ has two plans – one with ads and one without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $7.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads which costs $10.99 / month.
The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $109.99 / year ($9.17/mo.).
If you want all of Disney streaming services, they have two options for The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle Basic includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with Ads) for $7.99 / month. The Disney Bundle Premium (without Ads) for $19.99 / month.
The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.Sign Up