How to Watch ‘Avatar’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

With the long-awaited sequel “ Avatar: The Way of Water ” having already eclipsed $1 billion at the global box office, the excitement surrounding James Cameron’s gorgeous sci-fi franchise is only increasing. Although The Streamable doesn’t anticipate the Pandora-set sequel to stream on Disney+ until at least March 2023 , fortunately, the original film is available to watch on demand right now.

About 'Avatar'

Despite the fact that the original 2009 “Avatar” broke box office records and became the highest-grossing film in movie history, there were many who were unsure as to whether or not the sequel would succeed in today’s much-different media landscape. However, based on the first two weeks in theaters, there is no doubt that the story of the Na’vi is just as compelling now as it was more than a dozen years ago.

The original film takes place in the 22nd century, and a paraplegic Marine named Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) is dispatched to the moon Pandora on a unique mission to gather information on the Na’vi people. However, he becomes torn between following orders and protecting an alien civilization, especially after falling in love with Neytiri (played by Zoe Saldana).

The film also stars Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Rodriguez, Giovanni Ribisi, CCH Pounder, and more. Whether you need to catch up on the “Avatar” world before heading to the cinema to see “Way of the Water,” or you just want to relive all of the splendor of the first film, you can do that now on Disney+.

Can you watch 'Avatar' for free?

Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Avatar’ as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

What devices can you use to stream 'Avatar'?

You can watch Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

