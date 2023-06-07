How to Watch “Avatar: The Way of Water” For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile
Pack your bags, and set your ship’s course for Pandora! “Avatar: The Way of Water” is arriving on streaming on Wednesday, June 7 to both Disney+ and Max. The sequel to the 2009 original film sees Jake Sully completely integrated into his new life on Pandora, with a family and an existence he never thought possible. But new threats emerge to shadow the safety and peace of his world, and the Na’vi will not stand idly by and allow their planet to be pillaged. You can watch “Avatar: The Way of Water” with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max, or a subscription to Disney+.
How to Watch “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- When: Wednesday, June 7
- TV: Disney+, Max
- Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
“Avatar: The Way of Water” will be released simultaneously on Max and Disney+. If you want to stream Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, “The Simpsons” and more Disney exclusives alongside the new “Avatar” sequel, you’ll have to subscribe to Disney+ to watch it.
About “Avatar: The Way of Water”
“Avatar: The Way of Water” reaches new heights and explores undiscovered depths as James Cameron returns to the world of Pandora in this emotionally packed action adventure. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” launches the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their children), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.
All of this against the backdrop of the breathtaking seascapes of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na’vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures. It’s an immersive and awe-inspiring cinematic experience, and audiences can now enjoy the splendor of “Avatar: The Way of Water” from the comforts of their own homes via either Max or Disney+.
Can You Stream ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ For Free?
Disney+ does not offer a free trial of its own. Max also does not give new users a free trial when they sign up directly, but there are two platforms that allow users to grab a seven-day free trial to Max.
1. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Prime Video Channels
If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.
- Click here to activate the offer.
- Click “Get Started.”
- Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.
2. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Hulu
If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to Max through their streaming service.
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer.
- Click “Sign-Up Now.”
- Create Your Account.
- Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
- Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click your Profile.
- Click “Account.”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
- Add Max Free Trial.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ on Disney+ and Max?
Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
-
Max
Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. There are hubs for content from TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Discovery, TCM, Cartoon Network, Travel Channel, ID, and more. Watch hit series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more. The service changed its name from “HBO Max” on May 23, 2023.
Max has three tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 an ad-free plan for $15.99, and the ultimate tier that includes 4K for $19.99.
All Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
You can choose to add Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or other Live TV providers.7-Day Trial
-
Disney+
Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages. It is notable for its popular original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”
Disney+ has two plans – one with ads and one without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $7.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads which costs $10.99 / month.
The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $109.99 / year ($9.17/mo.).
If you want all of Disney streaming services, they have two options for The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle Basic includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with Ads) for $7.99 / month. The Disney Bundle Premium (without Ads) for $19.99 / month.
The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault.
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.Sign Up