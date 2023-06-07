How to Watch “Avatar: The Way of Water” For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Pack your bags, and set your ship’s course for Pandora! “Avatar: The Way of Water” is arriving on streaming on Wednesday, June 7 to both Disney+ and Max. The sequel to the 2009 original film sees Jake Sully completely integrated into his new life on Pandora, with a family and an existence he never thought possible. But new threats emerge to shadow the safety and peace of his world, and the Na’vi will not stand idly by and allow their planet to be pillaged. You can watch “Avatar: The Way of Water” with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max, or a subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch “Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Avatar: The Way of Water” will be released simultaneously on Max and Disney+. If you want to stream Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, “The Simpsons” and more Disney exclusives alongside the new “Avatar” sequel, you’ll have to subscribe to Disney+ to watch it.

About “Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Avatar: The Way of Water” reaches new heights and explores undiscovered depths as James Cameron returns to the world of Pandora in this emotionally packed action adventure. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” launches the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their children), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

All of this against the backdrop of the breathtaking seascapes of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na’vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures. It’s an immersive and awe-inspiring cinematic experience, and audiences can now enjoy the splendor of “Avatar: The Way of Water” from the comforts of their own homes via either Max or Disney+.

Can You Stream ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ For Free?

Disney+ does not offer a free trial of its own. Max also does not give new users a free trial when they sign up directly, but there are two platforms that allow users to grab a seven-day free trial to Max.

1. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

2. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to Max through their streaming service.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ on Disney+ and Max?

