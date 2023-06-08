How to Watch ‘Based on a True Story’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The explosion in popularity of true crime has launched a thousand podcasts, and even TV shows dedicated to the cases that make our blood run cold. But “Based on a True Story,” which premieres Thursday, June 8 on Peacock , is something altogether different. It follows a fictional couple (played by Kaley Cuoco (and Chris Messina) whose dreams didn’t pan out quite the way they expected, but think they can harness the popularity of true crime for their own gain. Unfortunately for them, things get out of hand pretty quickly, but it’s nothing they can’t handle… right? You can watch Based on a True Story: Season 1 with a subscription to Peacock .

A dark comedic thriller, “Based on a True Story” is about a realtor, a former tennis star, and a plumber who seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America’s obsession with true crime. And while they set out to achieve something completely different, the pair end up involved in a murder.

While details of the series are being closely guarded, series creator Craig Rosenberg admits that the idea came from his his own fascination with the true crime genre.

“Over the last decade, a true crime phenomenon has swept over America,” said creator Craig Rosenberg. “Podcasts, documentaries, fictional shows based on true stories - they dominate the culture. Murderers have become celebrities and celebrities have become murderers which inspired me to create this show.

“I became fascinated with the idea of a relatable married couple whose youthful dreams hadn’t come to fruition and who saw the true crime tidal wave as an opportunity to change their lives and save their marriage. Our Los Angeles setting - the city where everybody wants to be famous - became a vivid backdrop to our story of fame, ambition, aspiration and murder.”

Can you watch ‘Based on a True Story’ Series Premiere for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Based on a True Story: Season 1 as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.

Can you watch ‘Based on a True Story’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Peacock catalog, you can download Based on a True Story: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Based on a True Story’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Based on a True Story: Season 1 on Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

