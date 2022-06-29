How to Watch ‘Baymax!’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Get ready to head back to San Fransokyo with everyone’s favorite healthcare inflatable robot! Walt Disney Animation Studios’ latest series “Baymax!” — the latest continuation of the 2014 movie “Big Hero 6” — is set to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 29. The six-episode series features Scott Adsit returning from the film to voice the big white “healthcare companion robot.” You stream all of the feel-good action with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch “Baymax!”

When: Wednesday, June 29

Wednesday, June 29 TV: Disney+

Disney+ Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Disney+.

About “Baymax!”

Once again set in the city of San Fransokyo, “Baymax!” follows the further adventures of the titular helpful robot. The series was created by Don Hall, who co-directed the 2014 movie that won that year’s Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Another series, “Big Hero 6: The Series,” aired on The Disney Channel and Disney XD, and now Baymax is headed to a Disney+ original. Continuing the corporate synergy, “Big Hero 6” is based on a popular Marvel comic book.

“I thought it would be fun to do a Disney+ series with Baymax interacting with normal folks,” Hall said when Disney announced the series. “In each of our six episodes, Baymax just wants to help someone—and a lot of times they don’t want to be helped. He sets out to fix a physical issue that he’s identified, and in the process, gets to a deeper, more emotional place and can be almost transformative in that role.”

The voice cast also includes Ryan Potter, Maya Rudolph, Emily Kuroda, Lilimar, Zeno Robinson, and Jaboukie Young-White.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Baymax!” on Disney+?

