How to Watch ‘Bel-Air’ Finale on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

A reimagining of the 90s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, Peacock original series “Bel-Air” finishes its debut season on Thursday, March 25. You can watch with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch ‘Bel-Air’ Finale

When: Thursday, March 31

Thursday, March 31 Where: Peacock

Peacock Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock

About ‘Bel-Air’

The dramatic take on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” stars Jabari Banks, Cassandra Freeman, Jimmy Akingbola, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Simone Joy Jones, Jordan L. Jones, and Adrian Holmes.

The modernized series follows young Will’s journey from the streets of West Philly to the mansions of Bel-Air. He is sent to stay with his wealthy Aunt Viv (Freeman), Uncle Phil (Holmes), and cousins Carlton (Sholotan), Hilary (Jones), and Ashley (Akbar) in the rich L.A. neighborhood.

Fans that have followed the season have championed the unique version of a childhood classic. Thankfully, Peacock has already ordered a second season, so perhaps we will see new episodes later this year or in early 2023.

Bel-Air February 13, 2022 The journey of a book smart teen whose life is forever transformed when he moves from the streets of west Philadelphia to live with his relatives in one of LA’s wealthiest suburbs.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

