How to Watch ‘Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman’

“Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman” takes a look at close-knit band members Bono and The Edge, who have been friends for nearly 50 years. Also in the special, Letterman takes his first trip to Ireland. Though he’s been friends with the U2 band members for more than two decades, he’s never visited their hometown of Dublin. They’ve always connected in the U.S. until now.

Together, Letterman, Bono, and The Edge explore all that Dublin has to offer. Later, Letterman has the opportunity to join his friends as a special guest at their once-in-a-lifetime concert event. Though it’s a concert special that showcases U2’s incredible talent, the documentary also features travel footage and plenty of fun, hilarious moments from the trio. U2 fans will thoroughly enjoy all this special has to offer, from the fun times that Letterman, Bono, and The Edge share to the rock and roll that’s known and loved by many.

