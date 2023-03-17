How to Watch ‘Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
One of the most influential, iconic rock bands, U2, has a lot to celebrate on March 17. In addition to releasing a new album, the beloved crew is part of an all-new documentary special put together by filmmaker Morgan Neville. “Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman” follows the talk show host to Dublin, Ireland for a unique experience with two of the U2 musicians. Don’t miss the special, which drops on Disney+ on Friday, March 17. You can watch Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman with a subscription to Disney+.
About ‘Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman’
“Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman” takes a look at close-knit band members Bono and The Edge, who have been friends for nearly 50 years. Also in the special, Letterman takes his first trip to Ireland. Though he’s been friends with the U2 band members for more than two decades, he’s never visited their hometown of Dublin. They’ve always connected in the U.S. until now.
Together, Letterman, Bono, and The Edge explore all that Dublin has to offer. Later, Letterman has the opportunity to join his friends as a special guest at their once-in-a-lifetime concert event. Though it’s a concert special that showcases U2’s incredible talent, the documentary also features travel footage and plenty of fun, hilarious moments from the trio. U2 fans will thoroughly enjoy all this special has to offer, from the fun times that Letterman, Bono, and The Edge share to the rock and roll that’s known and loved by many.
Can you watch ‘Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman’ for free?
Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman as part of your subscription at no extra charge.
Can you watch ‘Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman’ offline?
Like most of the Disney+ catalog, you can download Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman’?
You can watch Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman on Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman’ Trailer
Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave LettermanMarch 17, 2023
Filmmaker Morgan Neville captures Dave Letterman on his first visit to Dublin to hang out with Bono and The Edge in their hometown, experience Dublin, and join the two U2 musicians for a concert performance unlike any they’ve done before.
Disney+
Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
Disney+ has two plans – one with ads and one without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $7.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads which costs $10.99 / month.
The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $109.99 / year ($9.17/mo.).
If you want all of Disney streaming services, they have two options for The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle Basic includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with Ads) for $7.99 / month. The Disney Bundle Premium (without Ads) for $19.99 / month.
The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.