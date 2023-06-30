How to Watch ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Join Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen on an adventure of a lifetime in “Book Club: The Next Chapter.” The ladies are back and better than ever as they embark on an exciting journey together. After its theatrical debut last month, viewers can now stream the “Book Club” sequel at home. You can begin streaming the new film on-demand on Peacock on Friday, June 30. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock.
About 'Book Club: The Next Chapter'
The “Book Club” movies follow four best friends played by Fonda, Keaton, Bergen, and Steenburgen. In their latest adventure, “Book Club: The Next Chapter,” they are thrilled to be heading on their first girls’ trip together. This is something they’ve never had the chance to do before, so they’re jumping on the opportunity, especially with big changes ahead. Vivian is preparing to marry Arthur, so they treat this vacation as a bachelorette trip.
The tight-knit group of women head on a fabulous trip to Italy and soak up all of the gorgeous sights and delicious food while making memories together. However, things don’t go as planned and chaos ensues. Shocking secrets come to light and shake things up between the women. Of course, the book club crew is prepared to handle whatever life throws their way and makes the most of the last-minute changes.
Starring alongside the four leading ladies are Craig T. Nelson, Giancarlo Giannini, Andy Garcia, and Don Johnson.
Can you watch 'Book Club: The Next Chapter' for free?
Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’ as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.
What devices can you use to stream 'Book Club: The Next Chapter'?
You can watch Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'Book Club: The Next Chapter' Trailer
-
