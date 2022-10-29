 Skip to Content
How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers Game Live Tonight on October 29, 2022: What TV Channel & Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Brooklyn Nets face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, and YES Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on Bally Sports+ to watch Indiana Pacers games all year long.

Can you stream Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, and YES Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview: Brooklyn takes on Indiana, looks to end 3-game skid

Indiana Pacers (2-4, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (1-4, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -11; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn will try to end its three-game losing streak when the Nets take on Indiana.

Brooklyn went 31-21 in Eastern Conference play and 20-21 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Nets averaged 109.0 points per game while shooting 50.3% from the field and 42.2% from 3-point range last season.

Indiana went 25-57 overall and 11-41 in Eastern Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers averaged 25.4 assists per game on 41.4 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Nets: T.J. Warren: out (foot), Seth Curry: day to day (ankle).

Pacers: Daniel Theis: day to day (knee).

