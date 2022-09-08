 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘BTS Permission to Dance on Stage-LA’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV And Mobile

David Satin

Looking for a way to make your day go smooth like butter? Well you’re in luck, because as a special treat for Disney+ Day, the House of Mouse released a brand new concert special featuring the global phenomenon K-pop group BTS. Disney surprised BTS fans by dropping “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage-LA” with no prior announcement on Thursday, Sept. 8. The special features footage from the group’s Permission to Dance on Stage performances in Los Angeles from late last eyar. There’s only one way to enjoy this performance, and that’s with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘BTS Permission to Dance on Stage-LA’

About ‘BTS Permission to Dance on Stage-LA’

“BTS Permission to Dance on Stage-LA” features two plus hours of the first BTS concert at SoFi Stadium in over two years. It showcases performances of some of the band’s greatest hits, including “Butter,” “Dynamite,” and “Permission to Dance.” The tour was a massive success for the group, earning over $75 million over the course of a dozen performances in South Korea, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas.

“BTS Permission to Dance on Stage-LA” is the perfect fix for BTS fans who have been missing the group since it announced it was going on hiatus earlier this year.

“I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again,” band member J-Hope said in June when the group made the announcement. “I hope you don’t see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan. I think BTS will become stronger that way.”

The release of “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage-LA” was an unannounced surprise by Disney, intended to help celebrate Disney+ Day, which commemorates the anniversary of the service’s release in 2019. The true anniversary is in November, but Disney moved up the celebration this year to lead into its D23 Expo later in September.

Can You Stream ‘BTS Permission to Dance on Stage-LA’ For Free?

No, Disney does not currently offer any free trials of Disney+. However, new and existing subscribers are being offered a full month of Disney+ for just $1.99 to celebrate Disney+ Day, so click here to get a month of Disney+ for just 2 bucks!

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘BTS Permission to Dance on Stage-LA’ on Disney+

Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'BTS Permission to Dance on Stage-LA' Trailer

