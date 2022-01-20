How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Live Online on January 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Buffalo Sabres face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Dallas Stars

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Buffalo Sabres games all year long.

Can you stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo and Dallas, you can stream Buffalo Sabres vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Dallas Stars vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Preview: Dallas takes on Buffalo on 3-game losing streak

Dallas Stars (18-16-2, sixth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (12-20-7, sixth in the Atlantic)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas heads into the matchup against Buffalo as losers of three in a row.

The Sabres are 6-11-3 at home. Buffalo averages only 3.1 penalties per game, the least in the NHL. Peyton Krebs leads them averaging 0.4.

The Stars are 4-12-1 in road games. Dallas serves 7.6 penalty minutes per game, the least in the Western Conference. Jamie Benn leads them averaging 1.2.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Skinner leads the Sabres with 14 goals, adding 10 assists and totaling 24 points. Alex Tuch has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 16 goals and has 38 points. Jason Robertson has six assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 2-5-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Stars: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with an .881 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Dustin Tokarski: out (health protocols), Craig Anderson: out (upper body), Vinnie Hinostroza: day to day (undisclosed).

Stars: Jason Robertson: day to day (lower body), Alexander Radulov: out (covid-19).