How to Watch ‘Bupkis’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Pete Davidson’s post-“SNL” career is going in directions that the actor himself likely never even imagined. Now, you can get a semi-autobiographical look at his life thanks to the new series “Bupkis,” which debuts on Peacock on Thursday, May 4. The series will feature Davidson as himself, trying to navigate a unique family dynamic that he’s not sure how he fits into at times. You can watch Bupkis: Season 1 with a subscription to Peacock.
About ‘Bupkis’ Series Premiere
“Bupkis” is a new comedy following Pete Davidson as he attempts to work through unique family dynamics and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships. The raw, semi-autobiographical series stars Davidson, Edie Falco, and Joe Pesci alongside a star studded supporting cast in a show that straddles reality and absurdity to best represent what it is to be Pete Davidson. Welcome to “Bupkis.”
Pete Davidson (“The King of Staten Island”) wrote, executive produced and stars in the show. The series also stars Edie Falco (“Nurse Jackie,” “The Sopranos”) as Davidson’s mom and Joe Pesci (“Goodfellas,” “The Irishman”) as Davidson’s grandfather. With a cast like that, Davidson’s strange magnetism is far from the only reason to give “Bupkis” a try.
Can you watch ‘Bupkis’ Series Premiere for free?
Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Bupkis: Season 1 as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.
Can you watch ‘Bupkis’ Series Premiere offline?
Like most of the Peacock catalog, you can download Bupkis: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Bupkis’ Series Premiere?
You can watch Bupkis: Season 1 on Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Bupkis’ Series Premiere Trailer
Bupkis: Season 1May 4, 2023
Pete Davidson attempts to work through unique family dynamics and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.