How to Watch ‘Bupkis’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Pete Davidson’s post-“SNL” career is going in directions that the actor himself likely never even imagined. Now, you can get a semi-autobiographical look at his life thanks to the new series “Bupkis,” which debuts on Peacock on Thursday, May 4. The series will feature Davidson as himself, trying to navigate a unique family dynamic that he’s not sure how he fits into at times. You can watch Bupkis: Season 1 with a subscription to Peacock .

About ‘Bupkis’ Series Premiere

“Bupkis” is a new comedy following Pete Davidson as he attempts to work through unique family dynamics and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships. The raw, semi-autobiographical series stars Davidson, Edie Falco, and Joe Pesci alongside a star studded supporting cast in a show that straddles reality and absurdity to best represent what it is to be Pete Davidson. Welcome to “Bupkis.”

Pete Davidson (“The King of Staten Island”) wrote, executive produced and stars in the show. The series also stars Edie Falco (“Nurse Jackie,” “The Sopranos”) as Davidson’s mom and Joe Pesci (“Goodfellas,” “The Irishman”) as Davidson’s grandfather. With a cast like that, Davidson’s strange magnetism is far from the only reason to give “Bupkis” a try.

Can you watch ‘Bupkis’ Series Premiere for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Bupkis: Season 1 as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.

Can you watch ‘Bupkis’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Peacock catalog, you can download Bupkis: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Bupkis’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Bupkis: Season 1 on Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

