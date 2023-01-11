How to Watch ‘Chasing Waves’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Looking for a way to shake off the ice and snow that much of the United States is currently buried under? If so, good news! Disney+ has a new series debuting Wednesday, Jan. 11 that is sure to cure the winter-time blues. “Chasing Waves” focuses on Japanese surfing culture, and how it has grown and changed in recent years. It’s a fascinating new look at a sport that’s becoming more global every day. You can watch Chasing Waves: Season 1 with a subscription to Disney+.
About 'Chasing Waves' Series Premiere
In the wake of surfing’s debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, “Chasing Waves” shines a spotlight on the people and places that are defining Japan’s reach in the global surf culture and examines the diverse regions, unique characters, and endless surf along the over 18,000 miles of coastline that makes Japan one of a kind.
The character-driven documentary series, shot with state-of-the-art 4K cameras and stunning 16mm archival film, follows athletes from various cultural backgrounds as they pursue their dreams and paints a captivating picture of Japanese life and showcases what it takes to succeed in the international surf industry.
The docu-series features extraordinary pro surfers Mahina Maeda, Yuma Takanuki, Sara Kohrogi, 2021 Olympic Silver Medallist Kanoa Igarashi and Australian-Japanese surfer Connor O’Leary. From the indoor wave pool called the “Ocean Dome” in Miyazaki to the hallowed grounds of the stalwart surfers in the icy waters of Hokkaido, “Chasing Waves” paints a holistic picture of the world of Japanese surfing culture through those who live it in a magical new way.
Can you watch 'Chasing Waves' Series Premiere for free?
Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Chasing Waves: Season 1 as part of your subscription at no extra charge.
Can you watch 'Chasing Waves' Series Premiere offline?
Like most of the Disney+ catalog, you can download Chasing Waves: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream 'Chasing Waves' Series Premiere?
You can watch Chasing Waves: Season 1 on Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'Chasing Waves' Series Premiere Trailer
Chasing Waves: Season 1January 11, 2023
An docu-series exploring the unique and wonderful surf culture in Japan, highlighting the dramatic push and pull between convention and innovation. By chronicling the lives of both the trendsetters and the traditionalists, the series paints a captivating holistic picture of the global surf industry – from Australian-Japanese surfer, Connor O’Leary to freestyle surfers, Olympic hopefuls and businesspeople trying to make their mark.
Disney+
Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
Disney+ has two plans – one with ads and one without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $7.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads which costs $10.99 / month.
The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $109.99 / year ($9.17/mo.).
If you want all of Disney streaming services, they have two options for The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle Basic includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with Ads) for $7.99 / month. The Disney Bundle Premium (without Ads) for $19.99 / month.
The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.