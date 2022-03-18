How to Watch ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, and Mobile

“Cheaper by the Dozen” is the new Disney+ Original movie based on the 1948 Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey novel and 2003 family comedy film. Starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff, the movie will premiere Friday, March 18. Watch with a subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’

When: Friday, March 18

Disney+ Stream: Watch with a subscription to Disney+

About ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’

The Bakers are a blended family of 12, navigating a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business. The movie stars Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff, Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote and Luke Prael.

This new version of “Cheaper by the Dozen,” is loosely based on an autobiographical novel from the 1940s. In 1950, the adapted movie was a hit with Clifton Webb and Myrna Loy. Then in 2003, it was remade with Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt into a super popular blockbuster that grossed almost $200 million against a $40 million budget.

The 2003 “Cheaper by the Dozen” and its 2005 sequel, “Cheaper by the Dozen 2” are both available on Disney+ as well.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ on Disney+?

