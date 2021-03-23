Spring Training Viewing Guide: How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox on March 23, 2021 Live Online
On Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox
- When: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, no longer carries Marquee Sports Network – this is your only option to stream Cubs games all year long.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Marquee Sports Network
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-