Spring Training Viewing Guide: How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox on March 23, 2021 Live Online

On Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox

When: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, no longer carries Marquee Sports Network – this is your only option to stream Cubs games all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Live TV Streaming Option