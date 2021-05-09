MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Pirates vs. Cubs Live Online on May 9, 2021: TV Options/Streaming
On Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
- When: Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and Marquee Sports Network
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marquee Sports Network
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-