How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on September 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants

In Chicago the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs Game Preview: Giants look to end road slide, take on the Cubs

San Francisco Giants (65-73, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (58-80, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (12-8, 3.21 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 143 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (3-6, 3.73 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -117, Cubs -102

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants travel to the Chicago Cubs looking to break a five-game road skid.

Chicago has a 58-80 record overall and a 30-40 record at home. The Cubs are 34-15 in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Francisco is 28-41 on the road and 65-73 overall. The Giants are sixth in the NL with 156 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Giants are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Joc Pederson has 17 doubles and 22 home runs for the Giants. David Villar is 8-for-25 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .257 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Giants: 4-6, .216 batting average, 3.81 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Nick Madrigal: day-to-day (groin), Nelson Velazquez: day-to-day (illness), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (finger), Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (back), Steven Brault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 60-Day IL (knee), Keegan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Robert Austin Wynns: day-to-day (head), Dominic Leone: 15-Day IL (elbow), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)