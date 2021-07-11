MLB TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online Without Cable on July 11, 2021: Streaming

On Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT, the Chicago Cubs face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and Marquee Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (7-5, 3.58 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Cubs: Trevor Williams (3-2, 5.51 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -101, Cardinals -114; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and St. Louis will face off on Sunday.

The Cubs are 28-17 on their home turf. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .303 this season, led by Kris Bryant with a mark of .351.

The Cardinals have gone 21-28 away from home. St. Louis has slugged .379 this season. Tyler O’Neill leads the team with a mark of .546.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 6-0. Kwang Hyun Kim earned his fourth victory and Paul DeJong went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for St. Louis. Zach Davies took his sixth loss for Chicago.