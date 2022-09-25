MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on September 25, 2022: Streaming Options
On Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers
- When: Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports Chicago
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Tigers games all year long.
In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.
Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|$20 OFF
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Detroit
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Detroit
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NBC Sports Chicago
|≥ $89.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels
Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: White Sox bring 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Tigers
Detroit Tigers (58-92, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (76-76, second in the AL Central)
Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (4-10, 4.91 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (14-7, 2.13 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 217 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -258, Tigers +211; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox enter a matchup against the Detroit Tigers as losers of five games in a row.
Chicago has a 76-76 record overall and a 35-42 record in home games. The White Sox are 27-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.
Detroit has gone 29-47 in road games and 58-92 overall. The Tigers have gone 13-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.
The teams match up Sunday for the 19th time this season. The White Sox are up 12-6 in the season series.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has 36 doubles and 15 home runs for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 10-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.
Javier Baez leads the Tigers with 15 home runs while slugging .398. Riley Greene is 8-for-39 with two doubles and seven RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .224 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by nine runs
Tigers: 5-5, .226 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs
INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Vaughn: day-to-day (undisclosed), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)
Tigers: Joe Jimenez: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)