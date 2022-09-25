MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Live Online on September 25, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit).

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: White Sox bring 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (58-92, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (76-76, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (4-10, 4.91 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (14-7, 2.13 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 217 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -258, Tigers +211; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox enter a matchup against the Detroit Tigers as losers of five games in a row.

Chicago has a 76-76 record overall and a 35-42 record in home games. The White Sox are 27-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Detroit has gone 29-47 in road games and 58-92 overall. The Tigers have gone 13-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams match up Sunday for the 19th time this season. The White Sox are up 12-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has 36 doubles and 15 home runs for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 10-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Javier Baez leads the Tigers with 15 home runs while slugging .398. Riley Greene is 8-for-39 with two doubles and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .224 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Tigers: 5-5, .226 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (wrist), Andrew Vaughn: day-to-day (undisclosed), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Tigers: Joe Jimenez: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (mental health), Rony Garcia: 60-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)