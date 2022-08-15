How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on August 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Monday, August 15, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBC Sports Chicago, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros game won’t be available since it is on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Astros take 4-game win streak into game against the White Sox

Houston Astros (75-41, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (59-56, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (11-4, 3.85 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 94 strikeouts); White Sox: Johnny Cueto (4-5, 2.91 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -129, White Sox +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros aim to keep their four-game win streak alive when they visit the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has a 28-29 record at home and a 59-56 record overall. The White Sox have a 19-4 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Houston has a 75-41 record overall and a 36-23 record in road games. The Astros have the fifth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .425.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has 28 doubles and 14 home runs while hitting .300 for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 11-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 31 home runs while slugging .624. Alex Bregman is 13-for-34 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by three runs

Astros: 7-3, .269 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (wrist), Joe Kelly: day-to-day (head), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)