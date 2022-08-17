 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Live Online on August 17, 2022: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros

In Chicago the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $89.99-----
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $89.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Game Preview: Astros take road slide into matchup with the White Sox

Houston Astros (75-43, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (61-56, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (11-4, 2.73 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (4-8, 3.18 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -148, White Sox +126; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros hit the road against the Chicago White Sox looking to end a four-game road slide.

Chicago is 30-29 in home games and 61-56 overall. The White Sox have a 48-27 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Houston has a 36-25 record on the road and a 75-43 record overall. The Astros have a 45-17 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The White Sox have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has 14 home runs, 50 walks and 56 RBI while hitting .307 for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 15-for-40 with two doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has 15 doubles, two triples and 31 home runs for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 13-for-34 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .294 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Astros: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Leury Garcia: day-to-day (leg), Luis Robert: day-to-day (wrist), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Astros: Aledmys Diaz: day-to-day (groin), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.