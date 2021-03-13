How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels Spring Training Game on March 13, 2021 Live Online
On Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST, the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports West and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels
- When: Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST
- TV: Fox Sports West and NBC Sports Chicago
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Fox Sports West (soon to be Bally Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports West – this is your only option to stream Angels games on your local RSN all year long.
In Chicago, the game is available on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
