How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels Spring Training Game on March 13, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST, the Chicago White Sox face the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports West and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Fox Sports West (soon to be Bally Sports West), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports West – this is your only option to stream Angels games on your local RSN all year long.

In Chicago, the game is available on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Fox Sports West≥ $84.99------
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $84.99---

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Fox Sports West and NBC Sports Chicago + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 26 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 31 Top Cable Channels

