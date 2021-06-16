How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream on June 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago White Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (4-3, 3.63 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.81 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Dallas Keuchel. Keuchel went seven innings, surrendering zero runs on four hits with five strikeouts against Tampa Bay.

The White Sox are 26-12 on their home turf. The Chicago offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the American League. Tim Anderson leads the team with an average of .311.

The Rays are 24-11 on the road. The Tampa Bay pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.27, Ryan Yarbrough leads the staff with a mark of 3.63.

The White Sox won the last meeting 3-0. Dallas Keuchel earned his sixth victory and Adam Engel went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Shane McClanahan registered his second loss for Tampa Bay.