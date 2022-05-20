 Skip to Content
Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers Disney+

How to Watch ‘Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

Jeff Kotuby

After decades apart, Chip and Dale reunite for one last adventure. “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” combines Disney’s classic cel-shaded graphics of the past with today’s CGI renderings in a real-world setting where toons and humans live in harmony. The film features John Mulaney as Chip and Andy Samberg as Dale and you can stream the new film on Disney+ starting on Friday, May 20 with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More

About “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers”

Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different than when they were at their hayday. It has been decades since their successful television series was cancelled, and Chip (voiced by Mulaney) has succumbed suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale (voiced by Sandberg) has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days.

When a former cast mate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend’s life.

In addition to Mulaney and Samberg, the film stars KiKi Layne, Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Flula Borg, Dennis Haysbert, Keegan-Michael Key, Tress MacNeille, Tim Robinson, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, and more.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’ on Disney+?

“Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” on Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Official Trailer | Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers | Disney+

