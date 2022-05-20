How to Watch ‘Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and More
After decades apart, Chip and Dale reunite for one last adventure. “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” combines Disney’s classic cel-shaded graphics of the past with today’s CGI renderings in a real-world setting where toons and humans live in harmony. The film features John Mulaney as Chip and Andy Samberg as Dale and you can stream the new film on Disney+ starting on Friday, May 20 with a Subscription to Disney+.
- When: Friday, May 20
- TV: Disney+
- Streaming: Watch with a Subscription to Disney+
About “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers”
Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different than when they were at their hayday. It has been decades since their successful television series was cancelled, and Chip (voiced by Mulaney) has succumbed suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale (voiced by Sandberg) has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days.
When a former cast mate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend’s life.
In addition to Mulaney and Samberg, the film stars KiKi Layne, Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Flula Borg, Dennis Haysbert, Keegan-Michael Key, Tress MacNeille, Tim Robinson, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, and more.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’ on Disney+?
“Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” on Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Monsters at Work.”
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like "The Mandalorian", "Falcon and the Winter Soldier", "Loki", and "Monsters at Work."