How to Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns Game Live Online on September 10, 2023: TV & Streaming

The battle for Ohio kicks off the NFL season for the Cleveland Browns as they welcome their intra-state rivals the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. ET in a game that will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals

About the Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals 2023 NFL Week 1 Matchup

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off of a 2022 season that saw them fall just short of a second-straight Super Bowl appearance. They will open up the new campaign taking on their in-state rivals, the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow will once again be teaming up with fellow LSU alum Ja’Marr Chase, along with other wide receivers Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Last season, Cincinnati boasted the fifth-best passing offense in the NFL. Former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon will be coming out of the backfield for Cincinnati to add an extra dimension to the offense.

On the other side of the field, after being suspended for the first 11 games of last season, Deshaun Watson is firmly in control of the Browns’ offense as the team looks to reach the playoffs for just the second time since the 2002 season.

In the forthcoming 2023 NFL season opener, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns are slated to engage in a highly-anticipated contest steeped in rivalry and playoff aspirations. Following the departure of Kareem Hunt, Nick Chubb will hold down the backfield responsibilities with wide receivers Amari Coopper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Elijah Moore looking to stretch the field. On defense, Myles Garrett led the AFC with 16 sacks in 2022, and will be instrumental to slowing down the high-powered Bengals offense in the season opener.

Cincinnati leads the all-time series 52–47, but inexplicably, the Browns are 11-2-2 in the series since the start of the 2018 season. Burrow and the Bengals will attempt to get their second win in as many games against their Ohio rivals and get their season off to a winning start.

How to Stream the Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals 2023 NFL Week 1 Matchup

The Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals game will be streaming on Paramount Plus. The NFL on CBS games are available on both the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan for $5.99 per month and on the ad-free Paramount+ with Showtime for $11.99 monthly. With the latter premium plan, subscribers get access to a live stream of their local CBS affiliate so that they can watch all of the live sports, news, and original series from the network.

Fans can also sign up to stream CBS with a live TV streaming service. The Streamable’s recommendation is to watch CBS with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream CBS on Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Paramount Plus?

As we’ve mentioned before, Paramount+ is currently offering a football-specific deal that allows fans to get an entire year of the streaming service for 50% off. That way you can save while watching the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals open their respective seasons. However, that is not the only special deal that Paramount+ is offering; you can watch all of the NFL of CBS games with a 30-day free trial of Paramount+.

Can you stream Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on CBS with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

Can you stream Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Fubo?

You can watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on CBS with at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone.

Can you stream Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge). You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network which carry NFL games.

Can you stream Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on CBS with YouTube TV.

Can You Stream Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $109, or bundle it with NFL RedZone for $119.

Can You Stream Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals on NFL+?

If the Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a 7-Day Free Trial of NFL+ ($6.99 a month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($11.99/mo.), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.

Can you stream Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. You would be able to stream ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network, all of which carry NFL games.