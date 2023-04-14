How to Watch ‘Cocaine Bear: The True Story’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Did you catch “Cocaine Bear” in theaters? The film was one of 2023’s funniest and most ridiculous cinematic outings thus far, but it may have caught your attention when the “Based on a True Story” title card flashed across the screen. Now, you can learn the real history of the cocaine bear in “Cocaine Bear: The True Story,” a new documentary coming to Peacock on Friday, April 14. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock .

About 'Cocaine Bear: The True Story'

In the hit Hollywood movie “Cocaine Bear”, a huge bag full of cocaine drops out of the sky into the woods of North Georgia and is eaten by a black bear, who goes on an epic rampage. It all seems like fantasy, but it’s actually based on a true story that’s just as bizarre as the movie plot, involving drug cartels, murder, mayhem, and a Lexington, Ken. blueblood named Drew Thornton.

Thornton turns his back on a life of privilege to embrace the dark side, turning from cop to international drug smuggler, flying planeloads of cocaine into America from South America.

But one day he mysteriously falls to his death in a Knoxville, Tennessee driveway with his own huge bag of cocaine, armed to the teeth and wearing a pair of…Gucci loafers? How this modern-day Icarus and his fancy shoes have become forever connected to the cocaine bear is the legend behind “Cocaine Bear: The True Story.”

