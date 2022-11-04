How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on November 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 4, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT, the Colorado Avalanche face the Columbus Blue Jackets from Finland. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Colorado Avalanche vs. Columbus Blue Jackets game won't be available since it is on NHL Network.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Columbus takes losing streak into game against Colorado

Columbus Blue Jackets (3-7-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (4-4-1, fifth in the Central Division)

Friday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -225, Blue Jackets +180; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets aim to stop their three-game skid with a win against the Colorado Avalanche.

Colorado had a 56-19-7 record overall and a 39-7-5 record at home last season. The Avalanche committed 3.8 penalties per game and served 9.0 penalty minutes per game last season.

Columbus went 37-38-7 overall and 16-23-2 in road games a season ago. The Blue Jackets had a -39 goal differential last season, scoring 258 goals while allowing 297.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin: day to day (lower-body), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee).

Blue Jackets: Joona Luoto: out (upper body), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (elbow), Adam Boqvist: out (foot).