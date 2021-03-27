 Skip to Content
Spring Training TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox on March 27, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox

In Colorado, the game is streaming on on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV’s Choice Plan.  It is the only streaming service that offers the channel.

If you are a White Sox fan, you can stream the game on MLB.TV, the league’s out-of-market package.  In addition to the league’s website, the service is available through Amazon Prime Video Channels with a 7-Day Free Trial.

In the Chicago area, during the regular season you can watch on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. With this service you can stream White Sox games all season long. It is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

