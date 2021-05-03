How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Series Live Online on May 3, 2021: Streaming/TV
On Monday, May 3, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area+ and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants
- When: Monday, May 3, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Bay Area+ and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
- Stream: Watch with
In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.
In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.
How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
- Click “” to activate the promotion
- Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
- You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
- After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Buster Posey and the Giants will take on the Rockies Monday. Giants: Aaron Sanchez (1-1, 2.22 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) and Rockies: German Marquez (1-2, 4.13 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) will pitch.
The Rockies are 5-15 against teams from the NL West. Colorado has slugged .416, good for fourth in the National League. Ryan McMahon leads the team with a .547 slugging percentage, including 13 extra-base hits and eight home runs.
The Giants are 8-4 against opponents from the NL West. The San Francisco pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.00, Logan Webb paces the staff with a mark of 4.13.
The Giants won the last meeting 7-3. Alex Wood recorded his third victory and Curt Casali went 0-for-2 with two RBI for San Francisco. German Marquez took his second loss for Colorado.
