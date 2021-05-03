How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Series Live Online on May 3, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Monday, May 3, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area+ and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

When: Monday, May 3, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area+ and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Buster Posey and the Giants will take on the Rockies Monday. Giants: Aaron Sanchez (1-1, 2.22 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) and Rockies: German Marquez (1-2, 4.13 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Rockies are 5-15 against teams from the NL West. Colorado has slugged .416, good for fourth in the National League. Ryan McMahon leads the team with a .547 slugging percentage, including 13 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Giants are 8-4 against opponents from the NL West. The San Francisco pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.00, Logan Webb paces the staff with a mark of 4.13.

The Giants won the last meeting 7-3. Alex Wood recorded his third victory and Curt Casali went 0-for-2 with two RBI for San Francisco. German Marquez took his second loss for Colorado.