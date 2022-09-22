How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on September 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies Game Preview: Giants look to extend win streak, take on the Rockies

San Francisco Giants (72-77, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (64-85, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Rockies: Jose Urena (3-6, 5.49 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -138, Rockies +117; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants are looking to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 64-85 overall and 40-37 in home games. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks third in the NL.

San Francisco has a 33-41 record on the road and a 72-77 record overall. The Giants have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .314.

The teams meet Thursday for the 16th time this season. The Giants are up 10-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Rodgers has 29 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 9-for-36 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has 27 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs while hitting .237 for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 13-for-33 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .215 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Giants: 6-4, .232 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Brendan Rodgers: day-to-day (hamstring), Jose Iglesias: 10-Day IL (hand), Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: day-to-day (undisclosed), Carlos Rodon: day-to-day (hand), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Belt: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Long: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (groin), Donnie Walton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)