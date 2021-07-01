MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online Without Cable on July 1, 2021: Streaming

On Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (6-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-7, 4.76 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies +115, Cardinals -134; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and St. Louis will face off on Thursday.

The Rockies are 28-16 in home games in 2020. The Colorado offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the majors. Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .321.

The Cardinals are 17-23 on the road. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .295, last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the lineup with a mark of .349.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 2-0. Adam Wainwright secured his second victory and Nolan Arenado went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for St. Louis. German Marquez registered his fourth loss for Colorado.

Live TV Streaming Option