How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online Without Cable on July 3, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Wade LeBlanc (0-1, 5.60 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-2, 6.54 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies -105, Cardinals -110; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and St. Louis will square off on Saturday.

The Rockies are 29-17 in home games in 2020. Colorado is hitting a collective batting average of .246 this season, led by Yonathan Daza with an average of .314.

The Cardinals are 18-24 on the road. St. Louis has slugged .377 this season. Tyler O’Neill leads the team with a mark of .562.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 9-3. Alex Reyes earned his fifth victory and Yadier Molina went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for St. Louis. Yency Almonte registered his second loss for Colorado.

Live TV Streaming Option