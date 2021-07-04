MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online Without Cable on July 4, 2021: TV Streaming

On Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT, the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (4-9, 6.15 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (7-6, 3.62 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies -157, Cardinals +136; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and St. Louis will play on Sunday.

The Rockies are 30-17 on their home turf. Colorado is averaging 4.1 RBI per game this season. Ryan McMahon leads the team with 45 total runs batted in.

The Cardinals are 18-25 on the road. St. Louis is slugging .377 as a unit. Tyler O’Neill leads the team with a slugging percentage of .562.

The Rockies won the last meeting 3-2. Jhoulys Chacin earned his second victory and Trevor Story went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Colorado. Genesis Cabrera took his third loss for St. Louis.

Live TV Streaming Option